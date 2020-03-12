Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II, has approached the Abuja division of the Federal High Court seeking an order for his release from detention and confinement.

The deposed Emir is currently in Awe in Nassarawa State where he has been banished by the Kano State Government.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/357/2020, the former Governor of the Central Bank is seeking an interim order releasing from detention and or confinement.

Specifically, the suit which was filed on Thursday by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Sanusi is seeking for an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

Listed as respondents in the fundamental rights enforcement suit are: the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Service, the Attorney-General of Kano State and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

In the suit brought pursuant to section 34, 35, 40, 41 and 46 of the 1999 Constitution and Order 4 Rule 4 of the Federal High Court, the former Emir wants the court to restore his right to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria apart from Kano State.

A consortium of about 30 lawyers including 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria headed by Fagbemi, is asking the court to declare Sanusi’s banishment to Nasarawa State as illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void.

Sanusi was on Monday, March 9, dethroned as Emir of Kano by the Kano State Government.

Among other charges, Sanusi was accused of disrespect to the authority of the Kano State Government, disloyalty and absence from meetings without cogent reasons.

Shortly after his dethronement, he was banished to Loko village in Nasarawa State from where he was later moved to Awe town where he is currently under detention.