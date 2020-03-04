Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday initiated a fresh round of investigation against the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi.

The investigation followed the receipt of two separate petitions, one from the Kano State Society for the Promotion of Education and Culture and the other from an individual petitioner named Mohammed Mukhtar.

Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Suleiman Hamza Mauzu, who briefed the House on this development, said the petitioners accused the monarch of acts and behaviours that are contrary to the culture, values and religion of the people of the state

He disclosed that the petitioners had accompanied their petitions with video clips of the said breaches, saying that in the end, they prayed the House to investigate their claims and take appropriate actions against the monarch

Consequently, the Speaker of the House, Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa, constituted an eight-man committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidiri to investigate the allegations

Other members of the committee are the Majority Leader, the Chip Whip and the five members of the House Standing committee on Public Complaints and Petitions.

The committee, according to the Speaker, is to submit their report to the House within a week.

Meanwhile, the PDP member representing Dala Lawal Hussein has made a belated objection to the move by House, insisting that the petitioners ought to have appeared in person to make their presentation to the House.

He also contended that the full content of the petition ought to have been read before the whole House.

However, the Speaker did not buy the argument. He argued that Section3 (B) had empowered the House to receive the petition once it is signed, adding that the same section empowered the House to treat and investigate such petitions.

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Mohamadu Sanusi, is yet to respond to the development.