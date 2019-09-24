Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, New York

The Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi, who was in New York on Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the calibre of officials he appointed into the country’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC) describing it as “fantastic.”

Speaking at a high level side event on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) presided over by the President Buhari, the monarch, who spoke on how to improve the standard of living of Nigerians, said: “Mr President, I congratulate you on your Economic Management Team.

“On the day you made the appointment, I called you to congratulate you. Your economic management team is fantastic,” he said.

President Buhari had earlier in the month disbanded the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo-led Economic Management Team (EMT) and replaced it with the EAC chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami as Chairman and Dr Mohammed Sagagi ad Vice Chairman.

Members of the Council include Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr Shehu Yahaya, Dr Iyabo Masha, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Mr Bismark Rewane, with Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu as Secretary.

A statement announcing the appointment had explained:

“This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.

“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.”