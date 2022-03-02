“Teslim Balogun played profound and remarkable roles in Nigeria Football, both as a player and as coach. His giant footprints are there for all to see. It is important that we play a key role in the ongoing efforts to celebrate and immortalize him, because that will send the right signals to both present and upcoming players that Nigeria do care.

"When we received the letter from your committee, the NFF President said he was interested in NFF being part of the programme and he insisted that we nominate someone to rep- resent the Federation and give us feedback on all that was being done to celebrate 'Thunder' Balogun. "He was an achiever and a role model, and the NFF will work with the commit- tee to celebrate a legend of the Nigeria game."