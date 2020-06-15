Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission would go ahead with the investigation of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi Ii

He maintained that following the decision of a federal court granting leave for the investigation to continue, nothing would stop the probe.

The Kano governor, who spoke on Monday during a media interactive session held at the Government House, recalled that the Sanusi matter had slowed down the pace of his reforms of the traditional institution of the state.

‘When we wanted to reform our traditional institution, the former Emir did not cooperate with us. The process was truncated, … so, the only option for him was to find his way out. And that was what happened,’ the governor said

Ganduje also listed the intervention of Kano Elders Forum, a group of elders on the side of the former monarch, as another factor that militated against the speed of his reform programme for the institution.

He recalled that the elders were in court against his administration, but were told that they had no jurisdiction to institute the case.

Governor Ganduje was excited that in the absence of any legal impediment, he was now free to proceed with the reforms, adding that so far the creation of the additional four Emirate councils has brought about positive developments to the various communities where they are located.