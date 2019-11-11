Desmond Mgboh, Kano, and Chinelo Obogo

Director–General, Media and Communications to Governor Umar Ganduje, Salihu Yakasai, has come under fire for insulting the Emir over the Kano nine.

The Kano Police Command on October 12, said it rescued nine children kidnapped and trafficked to Onitsha in Anambra State.

The abduction of the children caused outcry, with the Presidency, Jama’atu Nasrul Islam, Christian Association of Nigeria, rights groups, among others, condemning the act.

The Kano government had set up a panel of inquiry on the matter.

Emir Sanusi while berating parents of the abducted children called for their arrest for criminal negligence.

“On the issue of the abducted Kano children, I have been speaking with Obi of Onitsha. We are keeping track on the issue.

“We heard all manner of outrage against the Igbos that our children were stolen. Did the Igbo kidnappers enter into your house to abduct the child? Or did you allow your child roam the street aimlessly? We must tell ourselves the truth. When the parents first reported the case of missing children to me, I said, ‘had I got the powers, I would have sent the parents to jail.’

“I even directed that the Commissioner of Police should be asked if we have any law called criminal negligence. Don’t we have such a law? Whoever comes to report abduction of his four-year-old child while playing deserves to be jailed for criminal negligence!

“The Hausa man must change his thinking. We will always apportion blames on Igbos, Yoruba, when it is actually our fault.

“Now, make attempt to abduct a child in Onitsha and see if you will find one available. Is this not true? Do they leave their three to four-year-old children roaming in the street begging?

“If you can’t feed your family, don’t send your child to beg on your behalf. If we continue to live in self-denial, we will live to cry, shifting blame.

“I am not saying others are not guilty, I know tomorrow people will start saying I am blaming parents for abduction of their children. I know my statement is always misconstrued. I did not say they are not guilty, but Hausa man himself observed in a proverb that ‘if the fly is stubborn, the candy is sweet.”

But Yakasai responded to Sanusi’s statement, yesterday, tweeting through his social media handle and asking the Emir to “stop opening his filthy mouth.”

“A very reckless comment to make. I wonder if any of his relatives got kidnapped or stolen, he will act the same way. The kids are not almajiris for goodness sake. SLS (Sanusi Lamido Sanusi) should have kept quiet instead of opening his filthy mouth to make such insensitive remarks. Nonsense!

“Name one city in Nigeria where you don’t see children on the streets. Either they’re playing or going to school, or something. It’s not just Kano and I’m not talking about Almajiris. So now we should start locking up our kids indoors like prisoners because if they’re stolen it’s out fault?”

Twitter users, however, frowned at Dawisu’s insult on the monarch.

Adamu Sarki Aliyu tweeted, “Our royal highness is on track. What he said is good. Don’t politicise his statement.”

Lamido tweeted: “Dawisu lost it a long time ago. I don’t know why he chose to be bitter with Muhammad Sanusi.”

Also reacting, @AY_Zarewa said: “Dawisu has been ranting all over Twitter about SLS’ words, where are his children at 10pm? Does he leave them roaming the streets? Go to Yakasai by 10.30pm, you’ll see the meaning of negligence. This contributes to child trafficking and rape, like it or not.”

But Mohd Saleh faulted the emir saying, “No, SLS, you cannot blame the victim.” This is tantamount to blaming a rape victim for indecent dressing.”