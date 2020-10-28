(Reuters/NAN)

Super Eagles defender Zaidu Sanusi featured for all 90 minutes as his FC Porto side beat Olympiakos Piraeus 2-0 in their UEFA Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday.

Sanusi, who recently debuted for the Nigerian national team, put in a good shift to help the Portuguese side to their first win in the group phase of the Champions League.

The match played at the Estadio do Dragao saw Fabio Vieira open scoring with an early goal for the hosts.

The win was a first in the pool for FC Porto and moved them into second place after two rounds of matches.

They are three points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a full haul of six following their 3-0 victory at Olympique Marseille.

The open contest swung in the home side’s favour when they went ahead in the 11th minute.

This was after Olympiakos captain Andreas Bouchalakis misplaced a pass and Porto were able to swarm into the box.

The 20-year-old Vieira then provided the finishing touch for his first Champions League goal.

Olympiakos had their moments —— winger Lazar Randjelovic forced a good save from Agustin Marchesin.

He then wasted a golden chance when he shot tamely at the goalkeeper with the goal at his mercy.

Sergio Oliveira made the points safe with a second goal for FC Porto five minutes from time as he converted Moussa Marega’s cross.

The Greek side next face home and away games against Manchester City next month.

This means that could go a long way to determining their knockout-stage chances, while FC Porto will want to build on this win when they face Marseille.

