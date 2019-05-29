Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Wednesday announced his first major appointments after sacking all political appointees that served him during his first term in office.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Anwar announced the appointment of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, and the Accountant General of the State, Alhaji Shehu Mauzu.

The appointments were made soon after the inauguration of the second term of the administration at the Sani Abacha Staduim in the metropolis.

During the oath-taking ceremony, which was administered by the Chief Judge of Kano state, Justice Nuruddeen Sagir Umar, Ganduje held that the time for politics was over, adding that he expects all to come together to consolidate on his previous achievements as well as assist him in reaching new initiatives that would better the lives of the people of the state.

The governor pledged to subsidise education for students of higher learning, including their allowances while announcing the introduction of free basic and post-basic education in the state.

He reiterated his zero tolerance for corruption, adding that his second term will ensure re-invigoration of the state Anti-Corruption Agency for enhanced performance.

Similarly, he promised to run an all-inclusive government, irrespective of party affiliations.

The ceremony attracted guests from across the state, including the four newly-appointed emirs of Karaye, Rano, Bichi and Gaya. The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi, however, did not turn up for the oath-taking occasion.