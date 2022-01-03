Nantes attacker, Moses Simon and Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi, are the latest players to arrive at the Super Eagles camp as the preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations continues.

Simon arrived alongside Sanusi to bring the number of players in camp to 12. Both players, especially the Nantes attacker, are expected to play a key role in Nigeria’s quest for a fourth AFCON title.

Other players in camp include Henry Onyekuru and Peter Olayinka, who both arrived on Saturday. Chidozie Awaziem also linked up with the group that arrived before the turn of the year.

Olisa Ndah, Daniel Akpeyi, John Noble, Taiwo Awoniyi, Sadiq Umar and Chidera Ejuke are the early birds.

The Super Eagles are camped in Abuja but will leave for Cameroon this week in pursuit of their first continental title since 2013.