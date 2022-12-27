Nigeria international, Zaidu Sanusi is still on the mend ahead of Porto’s Primeira Liga meeting with Arouca tomorrow.

The left back was diagnosed with a muscle tear in his left thigh adductor after suffering an injury early in the second half in a 2-1 win over Atlético de Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last month.

Sanusi has not been called up for the last seven matches played by Porto in all competitions and couldn’t be with the rest of his compatriots for the high profile friendly against Portugal on November 17, 2022.

According to the latest medical update from Porto, their Nigerian defender only took part in conditional training on Saturday, putting his participation against Arouca in doubt.

The Porto players were scheduled to train on Monday, December 26, starting from 1130 hours Nigerian time.

Brazilian star Wendell has provided cover for the injured Sanusi, starting all the seven matches the Super Eagles star was not available for selection.

This season, Sanusi has played sixteen games in all competitions for Porto, of which thirteen were starts.