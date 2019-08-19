The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has challenged the U-20 boys’ and girls’ national teams to go for gold medals in the football events of the ongoing 12th All-Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Paul Aigbogun’s wards were forced to a 1-1 draw by their counterparts from Burkina Faso in their opening match of the men’s football evenºt on Friday, while Chris Danjuma’s Falconets took no prisoners, hammering South Africa’s Basetsana 3-0 in their first match on Saturday.

“I have confidence in the two teams that are in Morocco for the football events and I know they will do the country proud. The Falconets have shown their teeth right from the beginning, while the Flying Eagles have to rejig their strategy.