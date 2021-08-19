From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the postulation by former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, that gains made by the country in 35 years were wiped out in the last six years, has vindicated its position that President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government has wrecked the country’s economy.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the former Kano Emir spoke the minds of majority of Nigerians suffering the mismanagement of the economy under the Buhari government.

He said the PDP handed over a robust economy to the APC in 2015, but regretted that in only six years the Buhari Presidency destroyed national life with its incompetence, corruption, exclusionist and restrictive economic policies.

“Life has become so unbearable in Nigeria under President Buhari and the APC, that more than 82.9 million Nigerians are no longer able to afford their daily meals and other necessities of life, with our nation now ranking as the poverty capital of the world and 98th out of 107 in Global Hunger Index.

“Today, under the APC, a litre of fuel which sold for N87 under the PDP now sells for N165, a bag of rice which sold for N8,000 now sells for N30,000, a measure of garri and beans which sold for N150 and N250 now sells for N600 and N800 respectively; a measure of maize and guinea corn which sold for about N150 now sells for N400, a kilo of meat which sold for about N800 now sells for about N2,300 while a 12.5 kg of cooking gas which sold for N3,000 now sells for over N6,000, all thanks to the incompetence and corruption of the Buhari-led APC administration.more depressing is that the corrupt APC administration has practically erased all the gained of the debt repayment achieved by the PDP, returned our nation to a beggar state and mortgaged the sovereignty of our country with reckless borrowing and accumulated N33.107 trillion.

“Furthermore, the compromises of the APC administration have led to the escalation of terrorist activities, banditry, kidnapping, killings, bloody agitations as well as other acts of violence that have turned our nation into a large funeral palour, with no hope in sight. Indeed, this is not the way our nation should go.The PDP, therefore, urges more Nigerians to speak out to rescue our nation from this fast descent to a failed state.”