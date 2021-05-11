By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has arrived in Asaba, the Delta State capital, for a meeting with other governors under aegis of the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (SNGF), to address the growing insecurity and other matters affecting the regions and Nigeria as a whole.

The Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum is the umbrella body for all the seventeen governors in the South West, South-South and South East regions of Nigeria.

According to the statement issued on Tuesday by Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the meeting is an intervention by the governors to jointly brainstorm and address burning issues in the Southern part of Nigeria.

The regional security meeting is holding less than twenty hours after Governor Sanwo-Olu hosted a very crucial stakeholders meeting on security in Lagos, to address the challenges posed to the state.

Like Lagos, the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting is expected to critically evaluate the current security situation in the country, the implications for southern Nigeria and proffer an immediate and long term solution so as to keep the region safe and secure for the citizens.

The SNGF will hold in the banquet hall of the Delta State Government House, Asaba.

The Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum held a virtual meeting last Tuesday at the instance of Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and David Umahi (Ebonyi) who are chairmen of the South West, South-South and South East Governors’ Forum, respectively.

The virtual meeting was attended by 15 of the 17 governors in southern Nigeria.

It was during the virtual meeting that the governors agreed to meet in Asaba today for another meeting that will harmonise their positions towards addressing the insecurity and tension in the country, among other issues.