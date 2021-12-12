The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, received the Hallmarks of Labour Award for Exemplary leadership and transparency in public health management and control of COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

This is as former Secretary-General of Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonaya Onu, among others commend him.

A statement by Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to the governor said Sanwo-Olu received the award for successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic and turning around what could have been a tragic episode for Nigeria, following the outbreak of coronavirus in the world last year.

Dr. Ogbonaya Onu, who was supported by Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, presented the governor with the award during the Hallmarks of Labour 25th anniversary and 2020/2021 role model awards held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking after receiving the award, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the award will continue to challenge him to do more for the people.

“I will say with every sense of responsibility that I am the least qualified because I am the youngest among the awardees. What it shows to us is that we, the younger generation have something to look forward to.

“It is something that will continue to challenge us and ensure that we do our very best looking at the level of commitment that our fathers, mothers have dedicated to this country. Hallmarks award is indeed an outstanding award. We are truly honoured.”

Onu while presenting the award to Sanwo-Olu, commended the Lagos State Governor for the effort he put in to manage and control COVID-19 during the pandemic period.

On his part, Tambuwal also congratulated Governor Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos State for the award, saying that the award showed that Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing very well.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Anyaoku, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s performance in Lagos, saying “those of us who live in Lagos have very good reason to applaud you (Governor Sanwo-Olu)”

