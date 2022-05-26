By Chinenye Anuforo

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended Airtel Nigeria for its relentless support towards the less privileged Nigerians, describing the telco as a role model to all.

The governor, who spoke during the premiere of the 6th edition of the company’s ‘Airtel Touching Lives’ programme during the weekend in Lagos, lauded Airtel for being an example to individuals and organizations.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Airtel is leading as an example for individuals and institutions. They have exhibited the true Lagosian spirit of working in unity, by joining the Government in raising a sustainable natio. Therefore, as individuals and organisations, let us also make efforts to reach out and empower the less privileged as Airtel is doing,” said the governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, wife of the governor of Ogun State, who was also present at the event, lauded Airtel’s efforts in providing relief for the vulnerable and sustaining a robust campaign to encourage other organisations to embrace philanthropy.

“I would encourage Airtel to keep doing what they do as well as expand the Airtel Touching Lives programme for an increased impact. I would like to implore Airtel and other entities to keep sharing these inspiring stories for the world to emulate. I am proud to be associated with Airtel Touching Lives, and I look forward to partnering with Airtel.”

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Also speaking at the event, Former Chairman, First Bank Nigeria Plc, Ibukun Awosika thanked Airtel for going the extra mile to take a bit of the burden away from some hardworking Nigerians through its CSR Initiative.”