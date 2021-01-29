By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has acknowledged the achievements of Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola as governor of the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the commendation while inaugurating 216 housing units in Lekki/Ajah and Iponri areas of the state.

The governor also commissioned a building for the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI) in Ikoyi, comprising a block of two-floor office complex, one two-floor laboratory and a block of four two bedroom flats.

Sanwo-Olu in his address at the commission of LagosHOMS Iponri which was later renamed after Fashola, eulogised the ex-governor for his contribution to the development of the state and the country.

He said the LagosHOMS Iponri named after Fashola, was initiated by his administration, adding that apart from Surulere being his constituency, Fashola also intervened in addressing the bottlenecks encountered in making the project a reality.

The new Babatunde Raji Fashola Homs, Iponri, consists of 132 home units on land expanse of 2.91 hectares. It has 11 blocks with 88 two bedroom and 44 three bedroom units.

Lagos Homs, Lekki/Ajah phase 2, consists of 84 home units on a land expanse of 1.8 Hectares. The project comprises of 7 Blocks of home units. It has 28 units of one bedroom; 28 units of two bedroom and 28 units of Three bedrooms. Each building has 12 home units of various dwelling types.

Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said all the projects were done to bridge housing deficit in the state.

He said Sanwo-Olu’s administration was determined to make life easy for Lagosians.