Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, and others may face contempt proceedings over their role in the installation of Mr. Fabiyi Jimoh Athanhode as the Aholu of Ikoga Zebbe in Badagry Local Government Area of the state.

Others, who may also face contempt proceedings alongside the governor, are the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, Badagry Chieftaincy Committee and its secretary, Mr. Samuel Amosu. This was indicated in a letter written to the governor on August 3, by the Sano Ruling House of Ikoga Zebbe.

The ruling house represented by Mr. Stephen Akapo Dosa, Andrew Bokor and Akowanu Moses are the claimants in a suit against the governor and others. The claimant in the letter accused the defendants of promoting anarchy and chaos in their community, lack of respect for rule of law and judicial system.

The suit pending before the state High Court, Badagry, bordered on who to ascend the throne of Aholu of Ikoga Zebbe.

The claimant alleged that despite the pendency of the suit, which is yet to be determine by the court, that on July 29, the defendants through the Badagry Local Government Chairman, Olusegun Adeniran Onilude, allegedly presented a letter of appointment to Athanhode as the new Aholu of Ikoga-Zebbe.

However, the claimants had threatened to file contempt proceedings against the governor and others over their alleged action on the matter.

Meanwhile, Justice S. Shonaika has fixed August 26 for further hearing.