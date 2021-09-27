Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, have joined forces with Global Citizen, an international advocacy organisation, to tackle climate change, COVID-19 and rising poverty in the country.

They made this pledge at the Global Citizen Live concert held in Lagos over the weekend.

The concert, organised by Global Citizen, was held simultaneously in Lagos, Paris, Seoul, New York, among other cities of the world to create awareness on global challenges and how to tackle them.

Sanwo-Olu said the state was committed to prioritising vaccine equity among its entire population.

The finance minister said the world was facing several challenges that impact collective social development, wellbeing, and inclusive growth.

Herbert Wigwe said Access Bank was committed to building a sustainable and brighter future for all, stressing that the bank was financing environmentally friendly projects and technologies, launching green products, and encouraging the adoption of green initiatives by all employees.

