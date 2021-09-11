The wife of Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo Olu, her Ondo State counterpart, Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu, and Chioma Ikeaka-Uzodimma, wife of Imo state Governor, will storm Lagos at the 7th edition of Women August meeting/empowerment programme by Imo State Towns Development Association Lagos, (ISTDAL), Women’s wing.

The event will take place today Saturday Sept. 11th 2021 under the distinguished Chairmanship of Prince Tita Ngalam with the theme, “Nigeria Business Women In The Face of Pandemic Challenges”.

It is scheduled to take place at Nigerian Army School of Music, Abalti Barracks, Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos at 10 am.

The Special Guest of Honour is Godwin Uche Okereafor, while Lilian Amakor, President, ISTDAL, Women Wing, will be the Chief Host.

Also, Chris Ekeocha, President of ISTDAL, Patrick Uzoma and Imo Liaison Officer/SA to Governor of Imo State, will play host to the event.

The Chairperson, August Women Meeting Empowerment Conference, is Chinyere Agwunobi, while Chairperson 2021 ISTDAL Beauty Pageant is Grace Ugochi Dimanozie.

There will be conferment of Ezi Nwanyi Nwere Ugwu Award on some notable and selfless women across the states.

