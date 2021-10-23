Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Akran of Badagry, Oba De-Wheno Aholu (OFR), Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams and Prof Ayo Luqman Yusuff of the nstitute of African and Diaspora Studies, University of Lagos, as well as over 50 traditional rulers are among top dignitaries and eminent guests expected at the grand finale of this year edition of Olokun Festival.

The event, organized by the Olokun Festival Foundation(OFF) will climax at a grand finale that will come up in Badagry on Wednesday, October 27.

Speaking on the programmes, Chairman of the Planning Committee, Ambassador Muyiwa Osinaike said the event was designed to showcase the true culture and tradition of Lagos State, adding that the committee has perfected its plan to explore the economic and tourism potentials of Lagos state, Badagry and its environs.

He said about ten programmes were designed for the annual fiesta, which begins on Monday with a press conference. There will also be prayers, quiz competition for secondary school students, and a beauty pageant slated for Sunday October 24.

Osinaike added that the grand finale is expected to be massive with the unveiling of Arugba Aje Olokun, a spiritual symbol of the Olokun Festival.

“We have concluded plans on the programmes and all our guests coming from far and near are in high spirits. We have also placed much premium on the security of the guests and I can say we are good to go,” he said.

Meanwhile, Osinaike expressed appreciation to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and chief promoter of OFF, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams for his commitment to promoting the culture and tradition of the Yoruba race.

