By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has alerted Lagosians on danger on walking on the track of Blue Line Rail when it commence operation, says the locomotive and the track would be electrically powered

The governor disclosed this after inspecting ongoing works on the project on Sunday.

Speaking at Marina after taking a train ride to inspect the rail’s track and stations at the National Theatre Iganmu, Orile, Suru Alaba, Mile Two, Marina, axis of the state, he reiterated that the project would be delivered in the first quarter of 2023.

Sanwo-Olu said the state government was on track on its efforts to completing works on both the Blue and Red Rail lines.

He said the blue line rail would be running on electric tracks warning citizens to keep off the train lines and should not walk on it adding that works on the project was ninety percent completed as the contractor were working seven days a week.

The governor said the state was set to bring in additional two sets of four train coaches from China by September and October and adequate security would be put in place at every stations and platforms with the use of CCTV.

He also explained that companies that purchased vandalized rail tracks infrastructure would be prosecuted adding that a lot of advocacy were going to be embarked up on to keep citizens off the tracks

He again inspected the Apongbon Bridge that was earlier gutted by fire giving the traders another three days ultimatum to vacate the area.

“We started our journey from the National Art Theatre. We were on tracks from Orile-Iganmu to Alaba station and to Mile 2 station and we were all taking round the stations which we call concus.

“At the Iganmu station is just one but Alaba and Mile 2 are double concus. Finally, we took the train back to National Art Theatre where we all inspected a brand new train and that is a typical train that will be used on the blue line. This is the first time I’m taking you on the blue line to the see where we are.

“The blue line terminates at Marina, at the back in Marina, it is an elevated station and it streches out to outer Marina and where the Governor’s residence is, it is where it terminates. At the end of the station, you could see that the track is broken into two bridges. Why we have to have the back track is for parking.

“The next major activity on the blue line is what we called third rail. The rail is powered, it will be activated in this rail track. The blue, for emphasis will be running on EMU which is an electric motor vehicles, so they need to have power on the rail tracks.

“So that is where we have to have a lot of advocacy and information onto the citizens especially where the Orile station up to Mile 2. They are at the ground level that is electric. We have wired off all the alignments but our citizens have started breaking the wires, we will go back for enforcement.

“When the tracks start, they are going to be running on electric. Citizens and passengers cannot walk on those tracks. You have that responsibility till the next six months, that those tracks are not like the red line. Red line is DMV, the blue line is EMV.

“We are happy that the contractors are working seven days a week. The major aspect, apart from the Marina station is a sea crossing from Eko Bridge to join outer Marina. They have to finish it in about three months.

“By the time we will be coming back in July, the concrete construction shouid have been completed. It will just be finishing inside the train stations and the terminal buildings.

“I’m also happy that additional trains we have purchased. We will be going to China in May or June just to have a look. Based on the promises that we gave you, the red and the blue lines, we have a lot to clean up and a lot of retooling and fencing, we are on track and more importantly, the third rail which is the power tracks and it will be done and I’m happy you have been able to go on the journey with us. It was an experience which I believe it will be with you for a very long time.”