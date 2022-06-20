In a fresh attempt to make business environment become more friendlier, the Advertisers Association of Nigeria, (ADVAN) is organising a business dialogue to discuss the role of regulators in the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The event is scheduled to take place on June 22nd, 2022 in Lagos, with the theme: ‘The role of government regulations in the ease of doing business’.

The keynote paper will be delivered by the Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

ADVAN President, Osamede Uwubanmwen, told newsmen that the dialogue will be an avenue to bring together stakeholders to discuss on how to move the industry forward, stressing that, the idea is that you have industry regulators in a room and you have people they regulate in the same room, and they ask themselves questions on burning industry issues.

He said: “We are inviting several stakeholders including the Lagos State Governor, Lagos State Commissioner for trade and Industry, Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ASAA), Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), NAFDAF, APCON, Heads of Sectoral Groups (HASGs) among others, and the essence is how government will continue to support businesses through regulations.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .