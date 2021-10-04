By Christopher Oji

The Awori descendants and Olowogbowo indigenes of Lagos State have applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the choice of Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello as ninth Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU).

They described the selection process as thorough, transparent and honest.

Addressing a press conference, yesterday, at the hall of Oke-Arin Community Development Association (CDA), Lagos Island, the groups said they were elated that truth prevailed after a painstaking exercise that lasted eight months and commended the governor for yielding to the wishes of the people.

They stated this in a speech delivered on their behalf by the Akogun of Oto-Awori kingdom, Kehinde Dawodu-Avoseh, who was flanked by Mr. Isiaka Onigbanjo, Adeshina Oluwatosin, President of Olowogbowo Fanti Carnival,Captain Habib Lawal and others.

“We are indeed grateful to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu particularly for adhering to the core values of academic excellence, accountability, humility, integrity, transparency and patience in appointing the Vice Chancellor. This has further deepen our belief in the uprightness of the governor and his ability to be firm and uncompromised,” they said.

The Lagos indigenes said they were among stakeholders that resisted attempts by some members of the disbanded selection committee to favour a certain candidate ahead of Prof. Olatunji-Bello.

“We resisted their moves because LASU as our heritage must remain on the path of progress and we know it takes competent leadership, which our daughter is bringing to the table, to keep the university on that track of continued progress.

“We the Lagosians and Awori Descendants are particularly excited because the university, which is situated on our land, is now managed by our own daughter, who meritoriously appointed as vice chancellor exudes the values of our descents which is rooted in hard work, diligence, integrity and transparency. And it is these values that have paved the way for her to the top.”

