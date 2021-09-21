Julius Berger-AFP, the furniture production unit of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has been applauded for regularly improving the standard of its diverse office and domestic furniture range for customers across Nigeria.

At the furniture and interior design exhibition held at Balmoral Event Centre inside the popular Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos last weekend, the State Governor, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals, Mrs Solape Hammond, said: “…the expertise of this company has become legendary. The fact that the furniture designs are so creatively diverse and beautifully fit for purpose recommends Julius Berger-AFP for only substantively worthy, well-earned and most deserved commendation by every serious patrons of the furniture industry across Nigeria. Julius Berger-AFP has clearly positively impacted the furniture and interior design industry in Nigeria. I commend you.”

The Chief Executive Officer of NIREDOBA, a creative and aesthetics company, Mr Oluwaseun Aboderin, in his remark at the Julius-Berger-AFP exhibition pavilion, said: “I have heard a lot about your organisation and now I have seen your clearly qualitatively matchless products and reliable after sales services first hand. As a critical watcher and stakeholder in the industry, and with your products and service quality that I see here today.

