By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the Lagos State University (LASU), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a former Accountant General and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Finance, Sir David Sunmoni.

Governor Sanwol-Olu retained 12 old members from the dissolved governing council as new council members for LASU. The implication is that it was only the former council chairman, Prof. Adebayo Ninalowo that didn’t make the list.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said Sir David Sunmoni will serve as the chairman of the 13-member governing council.

Wahab said the appointment was based on the consideration of the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the 9th Vice Chancellor which recommended the dissolution of the previous governing council of the university and by the powers conferred on the governor by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 Volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended)

According to him, other members of the governing council are Prof Amuwo Shaffudeen, Mr Anuoluwa ESO, Mr Tolani Sule, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, Mr Karl Toriola, Mr Adekunle Soname, Mrs Foluke Abdul- Rasaq, Mrs Moronke Williams, Mr. Adebayo Akinsanya, Mrs Adenike Yomi Fasheun, Mrs Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo and Dr. Hakeem Adetugbobo

The statement added that the date for the formal inauguration of the new governing council would be announced later.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.