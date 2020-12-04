Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumboni as managing director/chief executive officer of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said in a statement the appointment was consequent upon the resignation of the former managing director/chief executive officer, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, from August 19, for personal reasons.

The HoS said before his appointment, Odumboni was the executive director (Business Development) in LAWMA, in which capacity he had been deeply involved in the rebirth of the waste management conglomerate.

He said Odumboni’s appointment showed Mr. Governor’s confidence in his capabilities and demonstrated the administration’s commitment to quality service delivery, considering particularly Odumboni’s contributions to the growth of LAWMA as part of its management in his previous position.