Gabriel Dike

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and visitor to Lagos State Polytechnic LASPOTECH) has approved appointment of Nurudeen Olaleye as new rector of LASPOTECH.

Daily Sun learnt that Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the approval, yesterday, after the Rasheed Ojikutu led-Governing Council recommended four names to him to pick one as the 11th rector.

Olaleye, chief lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences, School of Pure and Applied Science, will resume next week for a five-year single term. He succeeds Samuel Sogunro, whose tenure ended early this year.

Ojikutu, who confirmed Olaleye’s appointment to Daily Sun, said the council did it best during the selection exercise and members were happy that Governor Sanwo-Olu approved the appointment based on the council’s recommendation.