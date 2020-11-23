Gabriel Dike

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and visitor to Lagos State Polytechnic has approved appointment of Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye as the new rector of LASPOTECH.

Daily Sun learnt that Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the approval on Monday, one and half months after the Prof Rasheed Ojikutu led-Governing Council recommended four names to him to pick one as the 11th rector.

Olaleye, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences, School of Pure and Applied Science, will resume next week for a five year single term. He succeeds the outgone rector, Dr. Samuel Sogunro, whose tenure ended early this year.

The Governing Council chairman, Prof Ojikutu confirmed the appointment of Dr. Olaleye as the new rector of LASPOTECH to Daily Sun and that he will assumed office next week.

Prof Ojikutu said the council did it best during the selection exercise and members are happy that Governor Sanwo-Olu approved the appointment of a new rector based on their recommendation.

The interview for the plum job was conducted on Tuesday, September 29 and it lasted till 9.00pm. Eleven applicants participated, five from LASPOTECH and six from outside.

The eleven shortlisted candidates out of 25 that applied are Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye, Dr. Gbemavo Godonu, Mr. Olumide Metilelu, Mr. Tajudeen Nurudeen, Mr. Mustapha Okunnu, Dr Akinkunmi Apenna, Dr Sikiru Ayeola, Prof. Raheem Akewusola, Prof. Olabisi Yusuf, Prof. Saheed Ajibola and Dr. Paul Tohvoethin.

The interview panel consist of the for Vice Chancellor of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Prof Sola Fajana, VC of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Prof Olarenwaju Fagbohun, Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, Rector of The Polytecnic, Ibadan, Prof Kazeem Adeniyi, Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Dr. John Adekolawale, Former Rector of LASPOTECH, Mr. Ayo Iginla and all Council Committee Members of Appointment and Promotion Committee.

After the interview, the council met on Wednesday, September 30th to appraise the report of the selection committee and agreed to add the name of the fourth applicant because he scored the same point, 68 with the third candidate.

The external council member said at the end of the interview, Dr. Nurudeen Olayele scored 87, followed by Mr. Olumide Metilelu with 78, while Mr. Mustapha Okunnu and Prof Raheem Akewusola tied with 68 point each.