By Gabriel Dike

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday approved the appointment of Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, as the 9th Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU).

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, a Professor of Physiology, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM). She placed first in the interview conducted on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Governor Sanwo-Olu picked her among three professors recommended by the Sir David Sunmoni-led Governing Council.

She is expected to resume office in the first week of October.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.