By Gabriel Dike

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday approved the appointment of Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, as the 9th Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU).

Prof. Olatunji-Bello, a Professor of Physiology, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM). She placed first in the interview conducted on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Governor Sanwo-Olu picked her among three professors recommended by the Sir David Sunmoni-led Governing Council.

She is expected to resume office in the first week of October.