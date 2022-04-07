By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State government has appointed the sacked chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos Chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, as the chairman of its newly constituted Parks Management Committee.

MC Oluomo was sacked on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, by the national body of the union, for not showing remorse after his initial suspension for insubordination and abuse of office.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso. The new committee would be overseeing the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

According to the state government, the intendment of the committee is to ensure that activities of NURTW are controlled in order to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Others appointed to the committee include an ex-Permanent Secretary, Taiwo Salaam, as secretary of the committee, Sulyman Ojora as the deputy chairman and former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.

The statement read in part, “The Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state, is allowed to exist in the parks. This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors.”

MC Oluoma is regarded as an ally of top politicians and leaders of the ruling 0arty the Lagos State

