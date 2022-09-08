By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of two new Tutors-General/Permanent Secretaries and nine Permanent Secretaries in the state public service.

A statement released by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, explained that the appointments were based on merit, as appointees were selected from the pool of qualified candidates, sequel to the Executive Development and Screening Exercise for eligible Directors, which took place in April 2022.

The two Tutors-General/Permanent Secretaries and the nine newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are Osinaike, Olusegun Olawale, Oyetola, Idowu Olufunke, Oyegbola, Olasunkanmi Motorola, Dawodu, Kikelomo Arinola, Toriola, Abdulhafis Gbolahan and Abidakun, Olubusola Ajibola.

Others are: Aina, Ololade Olasupo,

Kasunmu, Ibilola Olufolake, Sogunle, Michael Olumide, Sotire, Oluwole Olumide and Obajomo, Ibrahim Amodu.

Muri-Okunola expressed confidence that the new appointees who had emerged from a field of intelligent and qualified officers possess the qualities, competencies and experience required to serve as Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service.

While confirming that the appointments of the nine (9) new Permanent Secretaries are with immediate effect, the Head of Office noted that the Swearing-in Ceremony for all the appointees will take place on Friday 9th September 2022, while the deployments would be announced in due course.