By Steve Agbota

As part of efforts to enhance the regulation of the inland waterways in Lagos State, the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the establishment of the Inland Waterways Monitoring and Data Management Centre (WMDMC).

The Centre when completed will be able to track the waterways activities in terms of safety and security of lives and property as well as the command and rescue exercise.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to Lagos State government, Mrs. Sherifat Folashade Jaji, revealed this while speaking at the ongoing National Transport Technology Conference and Exhibition (NTTCE) in Lagos, today.

He also noted that Lagos was leveraging technology at the moment to provide over 6,000 kilometers of Metro Network Connection Fiber within the state, describing the move as a testament of the resolve to make Lagos a 24-hour driven smart city.

“The fiber optics laying will fast track higher bandwidth, meaning, faster internet speed, with stronger security because it keeps your data secure. The project also allows smart technology access into the already existing transport infrastructure surveillance of the state. For a city like ours, that is a big boost to the transport sector,” the Governor said.

He noted that the state government remains open to ideas and collaboration that can help to achieve success in the ongoing reforms in the transport sector to make it more viable for greater economic prosperity.

“In today’s world, technology is a significant factor that affects economic growth, hence every nation must set aside a part of its budget for the funding of technological inventions. I can boldly say that Lagos State has been in the forefront of investment in technology especially in the transport sector with the implementation of a huge investment in technology to address technical issues, especially in transportation,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stressed the need for inter-agency collaboration among organisations in the sector.

“This conference is taking place at a pivotal moment in our nation where a sustainable roadmap is required to shape the future of transportation. Not only is transportation an economic sector in its own right that generates revenue, income and employment, it is also a critical component essential to the performance of other key sectors, namely external trade, tourism and security,” Oladeinde said.

