Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the increment of hazard allowance for all health workers in the state public service for this month from N5,000 to N25,000.

The governor had yesterday, while giving update on the pandemic coronavirus at the State House, Marina, Lagos, promised to increase the allowance of the health workers, whether in the frontline of the COVID-19 duty or not.

In a circular No. 045, dated today and released by the Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the governor appreciated the dedication of the workers, particularly their fight against the pandemic as well as their daily hazardous exposure to the disease.

The HoS said the gesture was an incentive to health officers as frontline responders in the fight against the pandemic.

“We believe the officers will reciprocate same with more doggedness and enthusiasm towards duty in all health facility state-wide,’’ he said.