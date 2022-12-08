By Gabriel Dike

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved N68, 000 as school fees for pioneer students of Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin.

The former Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED) was converted to a university in 2022 by Sanwo-Olu’s administration to provide more admission space for Lagosians and Nigerian youths.

The management of LASUED had proposed N195, 000 as tuition fees for new students, but Sanwo-Olu, visitor to the school reduced it to N68, 000.

A statement from the university’s management read: “Given the urgent need to make all universities in Nigeria relevant to addressing the education inequality among citizens, and enabling the country to fix the gaps that exist in its human resource development, especially in this cost of living crisis era, nothing is more apt than compelling parents to pay more for the education of their children/wards.

“However, following the huge investment of the Lagos State Government in the state’s tertiary education in particular, the management of LASUED had proposed N195, 000 only as the school fees to be paid by the pioneer students. Amazingly, Mr. Governor, moved by his usual passion for the masses, slashed the proposed school fees to 68,000. The apparently tokenistic figure is exclusive of the acceptance fee. The university is eternally grateful to Mr. Governor and his cabinet members for this kindness.”