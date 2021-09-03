Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his administration’s readiness to support the Marketing Communications industry in Nigeria through provision of quality infrastructure to give the scenic settings required for great television commercials and creative contents that meet global standards.

The Governor who was the Star Awardee and recipient of Marketing Edge Outstanding Political Brand Icon of the Year award made this disclosure while giving the keynote speech at the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Awards of Excellence which held recently in Ikeja, Lagos.

In his words: “I am not unaware that there was a time many of you needed to fly to Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg before you could shoot a good TV commercial for your clients. Today, the story has changed. Let me assure you, it can only get better from here. The infrastructures we are creating are gradually giving you the scenic settings you require for great television commercials that can earn more prestigious laurels from across the world.”

In March, the Federal Government announced a fine of N100,000 on local brand adverts broadcast on CNN and other foreign stations broadcasting in Nigeria, and on adverts of local brands that are created abroad. Due to lack of adequate infrastructure, the announcement came as a shock to both advertisers and practitioners in the Integrated Marketing industry.

