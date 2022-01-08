From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam says Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has emerged the best sponsor of Christian Pilgrim Award in South West during the 2020 Pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan.

Rev. Pam, who formally presented the award to Governor Sanwo-Olu at a sensitization visit to Lagos State said the commission was proud of the moral gesture of the Governor which has uplifted the spirit of the people.

He explained that the commission embarked on the 2020 maiden pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan amid COVID-19 pandemic and recorded huge success with zero abscondment and mortality and morbidity rate.

Rev. Pam said after the successful exercise to a new Pilgrimage destination, the Commission considered it necessary to honour those who supported the Commission achieved the landmark.

“To this effect, Lagos State is the second highest sponsor of Christian Pilgrims in Nigeria during the 2020 pilgrimage after Plateau State and the first highest sponsor of Christian Pilgrims in South West”.

Rev. Pam in a press statement signed by the Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Turuka said the award was to encourage the Governor for his support to NCPC and Christian Pilgrimage in general.

He maintained that “We want the world to know that you have done a lot for the church and we encourage you to do more for only God will reward your support.”

Rev Pam stressed that Pilgrimage is not just about executing projects, but is divine and those who sponsor pilgrims to the Holy Land stand to gain spiritually.

He informed Governor Sanwo-Olu that the Commission would commence the 2021 main Pilgrimage to Israel, Jordan and Rome from February 2022.

He further disclosed that Israeli authorities would soon open their borders to international travels but with a caveat that every intending Pilgrim must be fully vaccinated.

Rev Pam further hinted that the Commission would embark on State of Readiness visit to Israel on 26th January, 2022 preparatory to the commencement of the 2021 Main pilgrimage exercise.

He revealed that intending interested Pilgrims would have the opportunity of Visiting Rome as the Commission would dedicate a batch for intending pilgrims who would want to visit Rome.

The NCPC boss also stressed the need for fervent prayers for this year being a year with so many political activities.

He commended the Governor for effective and efficient manner in which he and his team handled and contained the global COVID 19 pandemic in Lagos State coupled with the infrastructural development.

Responding, Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu commended the visionary and purposeful leadership of Rev Pam during his one and half year on the saddle.

He further commended the Commission for the feat it achieved with the success story of its maiden Pilgrimage to Jordan even in the face of the global pandemic.

Governor Sanwo-olu explained that despite the initial skepticism about the Jordan Pilgrimage, being the first time ever, ” God gave you the strength and wisdom to execute the plans”.

He stressed that the cardinal objective of his administration is to give the people renewed hope of better life.

He affirmed that governance started in the Bible and therefore leaders should be humble with leadership so that the people could be better citizens and live a fulfilled life.

He noted with delight that the vision of his administration is not different from NCPC vision, ” our vision is not different from the vision of NCPC”.

He reaffirmed that the NCPC award is” for all of us to do more in terms of advocacy, do proper counseling and representing the country well while on Pilgrimage”.

He promised to step up his effort in terms of sponsorship of Pilgrims and would do everything possible to ensure the state maintains its leading position in the South West.

“we want to assure you that we will give you the needed support,we will continue to do our best to ensure that the real essence of pilgrimage is achieved and do everything with conscience.”