From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christians Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has won the Best Sponsor of Christian Pilgrims Award in South West for the 2020 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan.

Rev. Pam, who formally presented the award to Governor Sanwo-Olu at a sensitization visit to Lagos State, said the commission was proud of the gesture of the governor, noting that what the governor did uplifted the spirit of the people.

He explained that the commission embarked on the 2020 maiden pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan amid COVID-19 pandemic and recorded huge success without one pilgrim absconding and zero mortality and morbidity rate.

Rev. Pam said after the successful exercise to a new pilgrimage destination, the commission considered it necessary to honour those who supported the agency to achieve the landmark.

“To this effect, Lagos State is the second highest sponsor of Christian pilgrims in Nigeria during the 2020 pilgrimage after Plateau State and the first highest sponsor of Christian pilgrims in South West.

Rev. Pam, in a press statement signed by the Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Turuka said the award was to encourage the governor for his support to NCPC and Christian pilgrimage in general.