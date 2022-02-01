By Gabriel Dike

Academic and administrative activities at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, were put on hold for five hours as staff and students ‘abandoned’ their duty posts and studies to pay homage the vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, at a book presentation in his honour.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, UNILAG stood still as the committee of friends of the VC unveiled a book, “Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe @ 60: Audacity and Resilience,’’ to celebrate his birthday, which was initially slated for 2020 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the presentation was shelved until last week.

The Ade Ajayi Main Auditorium was filled as staff, students, family members, traditional rulers and prominent Nigerians gathered to witness the presentation of the book.

Among dignitaries at the book launch were the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, former VCs, Obafemi Awolowo University, Professors Bamitale Omole and Wale Omole, VC, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Sunday Fasina, secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Prof. Elias Bogoro, and former UNILAG VC, Prof. Rahman Bello.

Others were the managing director of Wema Bank, Mr. Ademola Adebise, MD of Vitafoam, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, counsel to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, pro-chancellor of UNILAG, Senator Lanre Tejuosho, book reviewer and managing director of The Guardian, Mr. Martins Oloja, senior pastor of Trinity House Church, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, and the book was presented by Mr. Remi Oseni, an engineer.

Speakers at the launch recalled the 2020 crisis that engulfed the university and thanked God that Prof. Ogundipe came out of it unscathed.

In his remarks, chairman of the event, Jacobs, described the UNILAG VC as a man of principle and hoped the book would inspire the youth.

Jacobs said the title of the book inspired him, and urged guests to buy and donate copies of the book to schools.

Pro-chancellor of UNILAG, Senator Tejuosho, said the VC has demonstrated that his pillar of strength is God. He stated that the focus of Ogundipe’s administration was to develop the university.

The special guest of honour, Gov. Sanwo-Olu, said, although he was the visitor to Lagos State University, his heart was with UNILAG, because “the university made me what I am today.”

“Today, we are here to celebrate a man who has devoted his time and energy to develop UNILAG and his family. When you say resilience, he has gone through a lot.”

The governor urged people to read the book and learn from the experience of Ogundipe. He said, even when the VC leaves the services of the university, people would continue to tap from his wealth of experience.

The book’s editorial team lead, Prof. Lucian Chukwu, described Ogundipe as one of the successful VC’s in Nigeria and hoped the book would make people steadfast, audacious and resilient.

While unveiling the book, Mr. Remi Oseni said Ogundipe has piloted the affairs of UNILAG to the greatest height through hard work and resilience.

Oseni, an engineer, urged the youths to read the book and learn the lessons in the success story of the UNILAG VC.

His words: “The book is a welcome development. It is to celebrate the VC’s hard work. People don’t appreciate when academia write books. People are reluctant to celebrate academia when they write books.”

Responding to the numerous encomiums showered on him, Prof. Ogundipe, said when he celebrated his 60th birthday, God gave him a song, which he didn’t sing because he didn’t understand the meaning until the 2020 crisis erupted.

According to the VC, during the crisis, God asked him to keep quiet and assured him that the battle was his. He further revealed that God gave him another message, which is contained in Proverbs 24:4.

An elated Ogundipe acknowledged the prayers and support he received from numerous people during the 2020 crisis. He also commended the committee of friends for writing the book about him.