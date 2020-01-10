Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, made a surprise appearance at CMS Schools Complex, Bariga, for assessment of ongoing capacity building programme for public primary school teachers across the State.

More than 2,000 teachers are undergoing the two-week intensive training being held under the state government’s Eko Excel Initiative.

It is a key component of the administration’s education blueprint seeking to deploy technology to fundamentally transform the basic education template.

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and its technical partner, Bridge International Academies, had already trained 2,400 primary school teachers in the first tranche of the capacity building programme.

Sanwo-Olu said the training was necessary to incorporate the primary school teachers into the reforms being introduced to improve on education at the foundation level and enhance the quality of education in the State.

The Governor said his Government had concluded the plans to digitise curriculum of basic schools, noting modern techniques were being employed to maximise learning in all public-owned primary schools. He said the teachers required the training to enable them use gadgets being introduced by the Government to achieve and measure academic growth in primary schools.

He said: “We are changing the mode of instruction in our primary school and we are employing technology to achieve this. By this, we are creating a situation where school will be attractive to children, irrespective of social background. We believe the first effort to shape their future is to make them look forward to going to school every day in their formative years. When we properly prepare them at that cognitive stage, we have carved a good future for them.

“Delivering these instructions is critical. This is why we introduced this intensive training to boost the capacity of our teachers to deliver and support these children at this critical stage. We believe teachers are the first point of contact between the children and their future. The six hours spent with teachers can go a long way in shaping what the pupils will become tomorrow.”