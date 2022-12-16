By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, on his 80th birthday, describing him as a courageous and passionate leader, whose commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said President Buhari’s unblemished service in public office has made him role model to many Nigerians.

He said President Buhari has provided honest and transparent leadership in the country, adding that the President, since he assumed office on May 29, 2015, has demonstrated unparalleled patriotism, integrity, honesty and courage in the task of steering the ship of Nigeria in the right direction.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also praised President Buhari for delivering on his promises to Nigerians, especially in the fight against corruption, insurgency and building of infrastructure in different parts of the country.

He said the President is one of the few Nigerian leaders who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country, especially in the Armed Forces, politics and governance.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, people of Lagos State and the entire members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

“President Buhari has sacrificed the greater part of his life in service of our dear country, Nigeria. He is an epitome of honesty, dedication and service and he has used his elevated positions at various times for the betterment of the Nigerian people.

“President Buhari till date remains one of the respected and honest world leaders, who is never found to be corrupt despite the juicy positions he has held in the military and other public offices at state, regional, national and international levels in the last 50 years.

“As President Buhari celebrates his 80th birthday, it is our prayer that God will grant him more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear nation. Happy Birthday to our dear President, the latest entrant in the Octogenarian Club.”