Government dignitaries, top publishers and celebrities have identified with this year’s edition of social media hangout scheduled to hold on Sunday June 6 at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the event’s organizer and CEO of Bodex Media, Florence Bodex Hungbo, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected at the occasion as Special Guest of Honour. However, personalities already confirmed to grace the event include Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso; City People’s CEO, Seye Kehinde; Eagleonline’s CEO, Dotun Oladipo; actor Yemi Solade; social media influencer, Mr. Macaroni and Silverbird/Rhythm FM’s Charles Kalu among others

Speaking on the essence of the event, which continues to draw several entertainers and society bigwigs to its fold, Bodex said, “The media hangout is a unique talk shop designed to create consistent awareness on the abuse of social media, and equally generate practical solutions through crowd sourcing among stakeholders in our society. It is also a nexus of connection to bring under one umbrella the producers, who are publishers of news and the consumers, who are the fans either as followers and readers, and other stakeholders to co-exist.

“This initiative will enable all stakeholders to connect, network, share, have fun and have a better understanding on how media personalities should be valued and respected considering the energies that go into news sourcing and publishing. More of this kind of interaction can bring sanity to our youths and also our society by creating more awareness with a constant reminder of the benefit of using social strengths in nation-building.”

Bodex, however, stressed that the theme of this year’s event is ‘Digital Media: Freedom of Internet Use and the Rights of the Citizens’.