By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged Super Eagles of Nigeria to beat the Squirrels of Benin Republic and Crocodiles of Lesotho in the crucial 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who promised to support the team, tasked the technical crew and players to work tirelessly to defeat Benin national team on Saturday in Porto Novo and beat Lesotho during a match to be played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

Speaking during a dinner with the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick; Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, technical crew and players, held at the Lagos House, Marina on Wednesday evening, Governor Sanwo-Olu, said his administration is committed to improving sports activities in Lagos State.

The Governor during the dinner also surprised a member of the Atlanta’96 gold medalist, Patrick Pascal by giving him a new three bedroom apartment in the 360 units Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate in Igbogbo, Ikorodu.

Sanwo-Olu, said he is very excited that the senior national team is returning to Lagos to play a competitive match after 20 years.

“When it was said that we are going to have the match in Lagos, we did not only jump at it, we saw it as an opportunity to rewrite our history again.