By Lukman Olabiyi
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has promised that his administration will continue to give women more critical roles in his government and charged them to take their place as the world emerges.
The governor made the pledge at the annual conference ‘WAPA Connect 2022′ with the theme `The Emerging Total Woman’ organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation held at Victoria Island.
Sanwo-Olu said in the last three years, his administration has demonstrated its commitment to harness the potentials of both the male and female genders saying that was the only way the state can achieve its full potential.
He said women faced several challenges which makes it difficult for them to play the role expected of them conscientiously. He however said the world is emerging and women must be determined and self-aware to overcome stereotypes on their potential if they are to contribute their fair quota to moving society and humanity forward.
He added that there is no height a woman can not attain with commitment, determination and the will to succeed.
The governor further said in the past three and half years, his administration has developed and implemented initiatives, policies and programmes that have directly benefited women in the state.
Some of them includes skill acquisition, financial support through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, medical support to vulnerable and indigent women with special health care needs, advocacy against social vices such as sexual abuse and domestic violence etc
Sanwo-Olu said 65% of the Permanent Secretaries in the state are women while 60% of the judges in the judiciary are also women. He also said many of the cabinet members are women.
He promised to continue to give women more roles saying ‘ we are not resting on our oars as there is still much to be done to support our women.’
The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, said the conference was organised to bring together formidable women to form a synergy of economic sustainability, towards a better society.
She said the ministry, in the last three years, had empowered over 65,000 women through various skills, adding 3,885 indigents and vulnerable residents were given android phones for digital marketing, milling machines, sewing machines, grillers and toasters, pop-corn machines, barbing kits with generators and professional hair- dryers, among other equipment to empower them.
According to her, several women have been trained through several Initiatives in about 19 vocational centers across the state.
The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu in her presentation said the conference would afford women in Lagos the role they need to play to benefit from the ‘new Lagos.’ She assured women that the governor has demonstrated he is ready to work with women by giving them prominent roles in his administration and urged women to explore to enhance productivity.
“They should unlearn, learn and relearn,” she charges.
