By Lukman Olabiyi

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has promised that his administration will continue to give women more critical roles in his government and charged them to take their place as the world emerges.

The governor made the pledge at the annual conference ‘WAPA Connect 2022′ with the theme `The Emerging Total Woman’ organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation held at Victoria Island.

Sanwo-Olu said in the last three years, his administration has demonstrated its commitment to harness the potentials of both the male and female genders saying that was the only way the state can achieve its full potential.

He said women faced several challenges which makes it difficult for them to play the role expected of them conscientiously. He however said the world is emerging and women must be determined and self-aware to overcome stereotypes on their potential if they are to contribute their fair quota to moving society and humanity forward.

He added that there is no height a woman can not attain with commitment, determination and the will to succeed.

The governor further said in the past three and half years, his administration has developed and implemented initiatives, policies and programmes that have directly benefited women in the state.

Some of them includes skill acquisition, financial support through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, medical support to vulnerable and indigent women with special health care needs, advocacy against social vices such as sexual abuse and domestic violence etc