By Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday acknowledged the contribution of the General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, to the empowerment of Nigerian youths through the provision of quality education.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the maiden convocation ceremony of Anchor University, Lagos (AUL), described the institution as one of the top flight private universities in the country.

The governor who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Gboyega Soyombo, tasked AUL to continue to provide quality education for the youths.

He said the establishment of AUL in 2017, showed that Pastor Kumuyi is passionate about youths empowerment and cemented it with the establishment of Anchor University.

Sanwo-Olu said AUL has shown to be the best with the conduct of online lecture and 2nd semester exam.

He congratulated the pioneer graduates and stressed that they have written their names in history, noting “the graduates will help to contribute to the development of Lagos and Nigeria.

In his speech, AUL Chancellor, Pastor Kumuyi, prayed that the first set of Anchor University’s graduands sprout and grow in leaps in the vision of the institution and in the fear of God as they continue to live by the training they have received at AUL.

Kumuyi disclosed Africa is considered the youngest continent because of its large youth population with about 60 percent of its population under 25 years. He described young people as important demography of the World.

“They own the future but the less equipped they are for the future, gloomier the future. Nigeria, like the rest of Africa, must become deliberate about quality education to ensure young people are both relevant in the future and competitive globally.

“Africa youths are yet to live up to these expectations on many fronts. But the training to unearth and raise these potentials to meet modern needs and expectations are mostly lacking. These glooming realities explain why Anchor University, Lagos, is established with the vision to be a citadel of learning for holistic human transformation and development.

“Needles to say that there is a future for Anchor for which we must focus and keep striving to attain. If this must be, both parents, the church and the government have their roles to play.”

The Chancellor of AUL appreciated the Federal Government and Lagos State Government for creating an enabling environment for university education to thrive in the nation.

Kumuyi called on the government to give support to help see a more expanding horizon for tertiary education in the country.

AUL Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Afolayan, said the management are irrevocably committed to raising academic giants, stressing “our graduates will not only become globally relevant but are also bound to be worthy ambassadors of the cross of Christ.”

He asked the 63 graduands that they should remember that choosing AUL to study is one of the best decision they have made.

