Badagry – one of the five traditional divisions of Lagos State – has reaped bountiful dividends of the development programmes of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

A 110-bed Maternal and Childcare Centre (MCC), School of Anaesthesiology in Badagry General Hospital and 252 units of two-bedroom housing project in Idale – all

Were completed and delivered in the ancient town by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Yesterday, the boundary town literally stood still for the formal inauguration

of the projects, as residents and traditional rulers, led by the Akran of Badagry, trooped out to receive the governor, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and

members of their entourage.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu flagged off the construction of the 5.5 kilometre-long Hospital Road being rehabilitated to create easy access to the Badagry General Hospital and the new housing estate in the town.

The governor said the projects were part of his administration’s efforts to bring

development in Badagry at par with other areas of the state. With the completion of the four-floor MCC, which is already being operated, Sanwo-Olu said the state government had expanded healthcare infrastructure and improved access to quality health services in the town.

“Today’s commissioning activities are in fulfillment of part of the promises we gave our citizens in Badagry and I am delighted to be inaugurating three key projects

that will enhance the standards of living and boost the development of human capital,

particularly the 110-bed MCC we have completed in this part of Lagos.

“This is just a testimony to our assurance to the people and our commitment to deliver quality projects that will turn around the lives of our citizens. Not only the MCC we are handing over for public use today has an emergency service; it also caters to obstetrics and gynaecology. There are also laboratory, radiology, paediatrics and immunisation departments.”

The governor said the rehabilitation and expansion of the School of Anaesthesiology in the Badagry General Hospital were aimed at increasing the number of trained professionals in the field. He said such pivotal projects were being replicated in other locations across Lagos.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the Badagry MCC was immediately activated for operation after its completion last November, disclosing that the facility had already delivered healthcare services to over 3,000 outpatients and 600 children. The facility, the commissioner said, had taken 49 successful caesarean deliveries.