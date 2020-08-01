The first indigenous medically graded face mask manufacturing company has opened in Lagos State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, opened the O-Care medical face mask factory in Odofin Park Estate, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the State, saying the development was timely.

The factory is a subsidiary of Transgreen Nigeria Limited, a local manufacturer of medical equipment, such as respirator, ventilator, hand gloves and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The O-Care face mask is said to be the first certified medical face mask locally produced in Nigeria in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

The governor said the idea of setting up the factory was necessitated by the shortage of medically treated PPEs experienced in the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He said he was personally elated by the development, in that the first indigenous face mask production factory was built in Lagos.

To encourage the manufacturer, Sanwo-Olu procured 250,000 pieces of the O-Care face mask from the first production batch. He said the materials would be distributed to medical and emergency workers on the frontline.

Managing Director of Transgreen Nigeria Limited, Mr. Cyprian Orakpo, said the idea of setting up the company was born out of the embarrassing situation the nation found itself with the absence of local manufacturers of medical face masks in the country.