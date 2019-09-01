Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, commissioned an ultra-modern Recreational Park in Oregun area of Ikeja, with a resolve to continue to guarantee enviable and sustainable environment that will ensure the wellbeing of the citizens.

The Governor, who named the park after a foremost medical practitioner and elder statesman, Dr Abayomi Oluyomi Finnih, vowed to continually implement initiatives targeted at ensuring a healthy and prosperous state.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said the unveiling of the park located in the heart of the State, was a testament of his administration’s resolve to ensure that recreation becomes a lifestyle for the generality of Lagosians.

“The milestone we have achieved in the conceptualization and execution of some of our set projects and agenda especially as it pertains to the environment at the dawn of this administration is the manifestation of our determination to ensure a healthy and prosperous Lagos,” he said.

While congratulating Finnih, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist of note and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) on the eminently deserved honour, the Governor attributed Finnih’s immortalization with the park to his meritorious and extraordinary achievements and service to humanity over the years.

Besides, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged residents to always protect and take ownership of public infrastructures, saying tax payer’s money must not be allowed to go down the drain.

Responding, Finnih commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and the State Government for honouring him with the park.