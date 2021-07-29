By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, compensated three families of deceased policemen who lost their lives in the course of duty with N30 million.Each family go N10 million.

The three beneficiary families included that of late Inspector Ajibola Gafari, PC Olufemi Richards of Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and ASP Omisore Oluwashina Olamide, of Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement Unit).

The Governor who was represented by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Tayo Akinmade Ayinde, condole with the affected families;describing the monetary support as a token and the government’s efforts at comforting affected families, maintaining that, no amount of financial gift could make up for the lost lives and the gallantry of the fallen Patriots.

Ayinde commended and appreciated the gallantry of the deceased operatives and reassured the families and Lagos residents of the government’s decisiveness to always work for the good and wellbeing of the masses.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries,a son of one of the deceased, Olufemi Odeniyi, expressed profound thanks to Sanwo-Olu for the lifeline, while wishing everyone present and the government greater success and impact in the lives of Lagosians.

Director Media ,Lagos RRS, Mr Adebayo Taofiq , said the gesture reaffirmed the Governor’s pledge to always give wholesome support to security agencies as his government’s trademark and tradition.

“He has handed out, three individual beneficiary cheques of N10,000,000.00, each to the bereaved families comprising two RRS and one Task force operative at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.