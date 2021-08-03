By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commiserated with his Ogun State counterpart, Mr Dapo Abiodun, on the death of his beloved father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

The late Dr Emmanuel Abiodun, an educationist, died at the age of 89 on Monday after a brief illness.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, urged Governor Abiodun, the family of the deceased, friends and the people of Iperu-Remo and Ogun State, in general, to immortalise the good name of the late octogenarian.

The statement reads:

